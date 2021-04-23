Intersect Capital LLC Sells 497 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 29,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,398. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

