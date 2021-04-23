Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA traded up $9.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $728.75. The stock had a trading volume of 356,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,122,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,445.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

