Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

CVX stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.08. 118,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,904,823. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.