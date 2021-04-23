International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 228 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 236.44 ($3.09).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down GBX 6.48 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 194.02 ($2.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,181,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,010,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 206.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.64. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The firm has a market cap of £9.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1.18.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

