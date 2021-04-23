International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 512 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Lam Research by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.2% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $614.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $589.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

