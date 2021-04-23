International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 6,159 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ally Financial by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after buying an additional 611,640 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $47.75 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

