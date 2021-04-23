Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Up 8.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $80.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Inter Parfums traded as high as $75.72 and last traded at $75.72. Approximately 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 98,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $25,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $13,906,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

