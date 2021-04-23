Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.65-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.35 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $175,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.