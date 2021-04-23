Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.90 billion.Intel also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.60 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Intel stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

