Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $254.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

