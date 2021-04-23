Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $80.00 price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.