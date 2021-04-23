Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $544,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,014,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.