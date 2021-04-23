Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 119.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Fastly by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,110 shares of company stock valued at $24,315,186. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

