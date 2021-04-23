Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $144.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $145.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

