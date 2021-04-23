INT Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, INT has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. INT has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00071783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00092508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.16 or 0.00670376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00051604 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.