Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $164.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $112,804,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 227,984 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after buying an additional 173,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZLAB. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

