Insider Selling: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54.

Richelieu Hardware stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a one year low of C$25.08 and a one year high of C$42.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.42.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCH shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

