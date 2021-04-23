Insider Selling: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total transaction of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21).

Mark Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Mark Richardson acquired 5 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,662 ($34.78) per share, with a total value of £133.10 ($173.90).

OCDO traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,236 ($29.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,103.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,337.54. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,566.50 ($20.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market cap of £16.76 billion and a PE ratio of -126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCDO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,153.89 ($28.14).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

