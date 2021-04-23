Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells $179,589.49 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.