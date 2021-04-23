Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $830,850.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $793,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $168.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 87.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Moderna by 60.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

