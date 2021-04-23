Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $830,850.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $793,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $658,150.00.
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.
- On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00.
- On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $168.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $189.26.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 87.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Moderna by 60.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Read More: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.