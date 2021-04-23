Insider Selling: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Sells 4,102 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

