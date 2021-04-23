Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $194,080.80 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $194,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $664.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.