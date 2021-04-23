Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Insider Sells 2,732 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Akshay Vaishnaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $137.77 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $135,037,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 172,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

