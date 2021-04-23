Insider Buying: Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Insider Buys 6,400 Shares of Stock

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) insider Elaine Dorward-King bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968 ($36,540.37).

Shares of LON:KMR opened at GBX 437 ($5.71) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 350.42. Kenmare Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 442 ($5.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £479.55 million and a PE ratio of 40.65.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.