Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Acquires £226.73 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £226.73 ($296.22).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 374 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

On Friday, February 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 657 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £223.38 ($291.85).

Shares of LON CAU opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.66. Centaur Media Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

