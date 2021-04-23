Insider Buying: Augean plc (LON:AUG) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Augean plc (LON:AUG) insider Roger McDowell acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,170,000 ($2,835,118.89).

Shares of LON AUG opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Friday. Augean plc has a 1-year low of GBX 140.11 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The company has a market capitalization of £233.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

