Innova Reaches Market Cap of $265,280.10 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $265,280.10 and $148.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Innova has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00012902 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

