Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.17. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

