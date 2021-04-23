Infinera Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,213 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,428% compared to the typical daily volume of 734 call options.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,692.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 40.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Infinera by 22.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 133,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 13.9% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

