Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.73

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and traded as high as $45.41. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 2,321 shares changing hands.

IBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed, and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

