Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indonesia Energy Corporation is an energy company. It is engaged in the oil and gas business primarily in Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. “

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

INDO traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.72. 68 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73. Indonesia Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

