Independent Research Reiterates €93.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.93 ($104.63).

BMW opened at €86.18 ($101.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52-week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of €84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €73.10. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

