Independent Bank Co. (IBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Shares of IBCP opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

