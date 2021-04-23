Imperial Oil (IMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect Imperial Oil to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on IMO. TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

