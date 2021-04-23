Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Stock analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 283.01% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.
IMUX stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $312.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 688.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Immunic by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.