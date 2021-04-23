Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Stock analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 283.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

IMUX stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $312.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 688.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Immunic by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

