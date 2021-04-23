Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells $1,607,320.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $408.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.71.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Illumina by 24.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

