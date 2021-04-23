Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.65 and a 200-day moving average of $207.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

