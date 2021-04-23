Ikena Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ikena Oncology in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IKNA. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IKNA opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

