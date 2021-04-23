iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of IHRT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 497,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after acquiring an additional 526,841 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 226,489 shares during the period.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

