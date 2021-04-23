IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $278.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.22. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $283.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.