IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 7,369 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

BSCM opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

