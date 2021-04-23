IFG Advisory LLC Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after buying an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,971.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

