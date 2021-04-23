IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 743,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 516,704 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

