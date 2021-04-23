IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $224.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.84. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $226.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

