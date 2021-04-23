ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in ICON Public by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR opened at $212.51 on Friday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $145.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.26.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

