iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of ICAD opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $444.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iCAD by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iCAD by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 116,310 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 248,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

