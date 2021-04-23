I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading 6.1% Higher

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00. 1,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 361,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.