HyperQuant Trading 70.7% Lower Over Last Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 70.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $66,952.28 and $2,909.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00018303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00092060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.59 or 0.00692378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.31 or 0.07922121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00045760 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

