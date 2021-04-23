HUSD (HUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $700.52 million and $1.09 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00067206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00018717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.09 or 0.00670289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.17 or 0.08120651 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 700,952,574 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

