Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $17.95 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and $890.84 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $17.95 or 0.00036123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00091470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.85 or 0.00680028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00051421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.83 or 0.07996584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

